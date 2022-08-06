Shah, Yogi see a link: Congress wore black to protest Ram temple day

As Congress leaders and MPs wore black clothes and protested against rising prices and growing unemployment, the BJP linked the black clothes protest to the “appeasement” politics of the Congress, alleging that the party wanted to convey its opposition to the Ram temple, the bhoomipujan of which was done this day two years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed the Congress for protesting on August 5.

“Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes on Friday because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics. Because on this day itself, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janmabhoomi,” Shah told reporters

“The Congress should be responsible and must cooperate (in ED investigations into the case related to the National Herald) as per law. The matter is going on… on the basis of complaints that have been filed… everybody should respect the law,” he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath too slammed the Congress. “Until now, Congress was protesting in normal attire, but today, they protested wearing black clothes. It’s an insult to Ram bhakts. The Congress chose this day as today is Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of the temple construction on Ram Janmabhoomi,” he said.

Shah said the construction of the temple is now in full swing. “The Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction and the issues of ED action and price rise are only excuses,” he said. The Congress, though being in power for many years since Independence, “did nothing to resolve the dispute while Modi found a solution to it in a peaceful manner,” he said.

The Congress hit back. In a Twitter post, Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in charge of communication, said, “Home Minister has made a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist to today’s democratic protests of @INCIndia against price rise, unemployment & GST. It’s only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home!”.