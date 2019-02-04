Odisha: Amit Shah woos tribals, compares UPA, NDA figures

BJP PRESIDENT Amit Shah on Sunday wooed the tribal population in Odisha and across the nation at an event held in Puri, by comparing records of UPA regime with NDA governments under A B Vajpayee and Narendra Modi.

“There are 47 Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats in the country. BJP has the highest ST MPs, at 32. In 2014, 28 ST reserved seats were won by the BJP and four general seats were won by BJP’s ST candidates. In Rajya Sabha, there are no reserved seats. But the BJP has four ST representatives there,” he said.

Shah was speaking at the Adivasi Adhikar Samavesh, on the second day of the BJP’s National Tribal Maha Adhiveshan programme. The programme was attended by the party’s tribal representatives across the country.

“Arunachal (Pradesh) and Assam have tribal chief ministers because of the BJP. Jual Oram, a leader from Odisha, is the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs. This ministry was created for the first time in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government,” Shah said.

“In Rahul baba’s and Sonia-Manmohan sarkar, the highest budgetary allocation for tribal affairs was Rs 30,700 crore. In Narendra Modi’s budget, presented by Piyush Goyal, Rs 50,000 crore was allocated for tribal development,” he said. The Modi government also assigned minimum support price (MSP) for 49 forest products compared to MSP for only six such items during the UPA tenure, he said. Many tribal communities in the country depend on sale of forest products as their source of income.

Giving the example of the Dana Majhi case, Shah said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should be “ashamed” of the condition of tribals in the state. In 2016, Majhi, a tribal farmer from Kalahandi district, made national headlines when photographed carrying his dead wife on his shoulders. “Such governments have no right to stay in power,” Shah said, referring to the incident. He criticised Patnaik for lack of fluency in Odiya language and appealed to voters to elect an Odiya-speaking chief minister, who he said can understand problems articulated in the language.

Shah spoke about Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Direct Benefit Transfer assistance for farmers, claiming that it will mostly help tribals who make up small and marginal farmers in the country. He said that under Congress, DBT meant “dealer-broker transfer”.