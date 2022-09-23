Shah to lay foundation stone of new GTU campus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the new campus of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) at Lekawada in Gandhinagar on September 27. Currently, the university functions from a temporary campus in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad.

GTU Vice Chancellor Prof Navin Sheth Thursday announced the proposed project will have 17 small buildings each having different departments of various engineering faculties and adjacent workshop and administrative blocks.

The state government has allotted 100 acres of land and sanctioned Rs 275 crore for the new building. The new university project would also have a stadium and an auditorium with 18,000 square metres area for solar lighting aimed at saving electricity costs.

The university was set up in 2007 by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, Sheth said in his official statement.