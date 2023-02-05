Shah targets Soren: Jharkhand has country’s most corrupt govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging that his government is the “most corrupt” in the country and he is letting the demography of the Santhal Pargana district change for the greed of votes. Shah was in Jharkhand to lay the foundation stone of IFFCO Nano Urea (liquid) fertilizer plant at Deoghar where he also addressed a rally.

Shah also mentioned two murders — a teenager girl who was set on fire in Dumka; and Revenka Paharin, whose body was chopped into pieces allegedly by her partner’s family in Sahibganj. Shah said “adivasi daughters are being murdered and the CM has not done anything”.

“Hemant Babu Santhal Pargana mein aapne kuchh nahin kiya (Hemant Babu you haven’t done anything in Santhal Pargana area),” Shah said, listing out the schemes rolled out during the BJP governments in the past. He said former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had paved the way for the creation of Jharkhand so that people from Dalit, backward, and tribal communities could be emancipated.

Shah said BJP CMs in Jharkhand like Raghubar Das and Arjun Munda had made a good start, but the governance came to a standstill when Hemant Soren came to power.

“Hemant Babu kaan khol ke sun lo, Bharat mein sabse bhrasht sarkar kahin par hai to Jharkhand ki hai…tractor aur railway wagon se bhrashtachar karna shuru kar diya. Zara sharm karo, sharm karo… jo paisa garib adivasi ke vikas ke liye hai, jo paisa hamare pichde varg ke ke liye hai, wo paisa gaban kar Delhi ke darbar mein pahuncha rahe ho (Hemant Babu, listen carefully, Jharkhand has the country’s most corrupt government…using tractors and rail wagons for corruption. Have some shame… money meant for the downtrodden is being siphoned off to the Delhi darbar).”

Shah accused Soren of letting the “infiltrators” settle in areas belonging to tribal communities.