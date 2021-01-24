Shah says boundary issues in NE will be solved soon

Inter-state boundary issues between the Northeastern states will soon be solved, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Shillong on Saturday. At another event in Assam’s Guwahati, Shah launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme for nearly 28 lakh security personnel.

The minister’s comments come months after clashes in border villages of Assam and Mizoram escalated, highlighting the longstanding boundary disputes in the Northeast.

“The whole country is one, so we have to aim to find complete solutions to the issues,” Shah said while delivering the inaugural address of the 69th meeting of the North East Council (NEC) in Shillong. “There should also be an effort to eliminate the entire challenges like border disputes and smuggling of drugs from abroad. The Central government has changed its perspective of the Northeast, so the Northeast will also have to change its perception of how it looks up to the Centre,” Shah said.

The Home Minister said the Northeast was previously infamous for insurgency but now “with peace, good news flows out of the Northeast”. The state governments have achieved this by reaching out to small groups, he said.

Later, at an event in Guwahati to extend the benefit of the Centre’s healthcare programme to the central armed police forces, Shah hit out at those criticising the efficacy of Covid vaccines. “There are some people who are spreading misinformation on the vaccines. Come to another platform and let’s have a duel. But why are you creating doubt over people’s health and doing politics,” he asked.

Shah said that after assuming office as the Home Minister he had held interactive sessions with the CAPF personnel. He said that he realised that among major concerns for the personnel were quality medical treatment for themselves and their families, housing facilities and long periods of duty away from home.

Under the Ayushman CAPF scheme, around 28 lakh personnel of CAPF, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard and their families will be covered under the ‘Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’.