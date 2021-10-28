Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after son Aryan gets bail

Shortly after Aryan Khan was granted bail in the cruise ship drugs bust case, his father and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen with his team of lawyers posing for photographs with smiles on their faces.

In the first photos emerging after the cruise ship drugs case, Shah Rukh was seen with senior advocates Amit Desai, Satish Maneshinde and the defense team.

Shah Rukh Khan with defence team after Aryan’s bail. (Source: Satish Maneshinde) Shah Rukh Khan with defence team after Aryan’s bail. (Source: Satish Maneshinde)

Nearly 25 days since he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drug bust case, the Bombay High Court Thursday granted bail to actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. The court also granted bail to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in their pleas against rejection of their bail applications by the special NDPS court.

Aryan and two others had been in custody since October 2, when they were detained ahead of an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. Aryan and two others had approached the High Court after the special NDPS court rejected their bail pleas last Wednesday. The NDPS court had ruled that although no drugs were found on Aryan, he was aware of the fact that his friend Arbaaz Merchant was carrying them and this amounted to “conscious possession”.