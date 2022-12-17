scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Right-ring groups protest at shooting venue of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ in Jabalpur

Eyewitnesses said slogan-shouting protesters tried to cross barricades put up by the police at the shooting venue but failed to do so.

shah rukh khanShah Rukh Khan was not present for the three-day schedule at Jabalpur. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Some Hindu right-wing outfits tried to protest at Bhedaghat, the site of marble rocks, and the picturesque Dhuadhar waterfall in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after getting to know that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Dunki’ was being shot there, police officials said on Saturday.

However, the filming had got over on Friday itself, though none of the main cast, including superstar Khan, were present for this three-day schedule, they added.

Also read |Pathaan song row: Now, Smriti Irani’s ‘Miss India’ video at centre of fresh TMC, BJP clash

The protest of outfits like the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Friday came against the backdrop of opposition to Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, which these groups have claimed hurt Hindu feelings, especially through a recently-released song.

Eyewitnesses said slogan-shouting protesters tried to cross barricades put up by the police at the shooting venue but failed to do so.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

Some of them shouted slogans against the Jabalpur collector for giving permission for the shoot, and tried to push policemen standing along the barricades, eyewitnesses added.

“We showed restraint. The shooting schedule was held with the permission of the Jabalpur collector. The shooting got completed on Friday itself. The protesters handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar seeking halt to the shooting,” City Superintendent of Police Priyanka Shukla told PTI over phone.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some others had raised objections to “saffron costumes” in a song of the film ‘Pathaan’.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 05:10:28 pm
Next Story

In COVID-hit Beijing, funeral homes with sick workers struggle to keep up

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close