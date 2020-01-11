Shah launches national platform for reporting cyber crimes online

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, where people across the country can lodge their cyber crime complaints online.

The portal can be accessed by all state and UT law enforcement agencies so they may go through the complaints and take action, a home ministry statement said.

So far, more than 700 police districts and more than 3,900 police stations have been connected to the portal — http://www.cybercrime.gov.in. The portal can boost the capacity of the law enforcement agencies to investigate cases and will improve the success rate of prosecutions, the statement said.

It also focuses on specific crimes — especially those related to finance and social media. The portal will improve coordination among law enforcement agencies of different states, districts and police stations in dealing with cyber crimes in a coordinated and effective manner, the statement added. The scheme to setup I4C was approved in October 2018 at an estimated cost of Rs 415.86 crore.

