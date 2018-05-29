Amit Shah interfering in Andhra administration, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday claimed BJP president Amit Shah was interfering in the administration of the state and commenting on issues that have nothing to do with him.

“Amit Shah is president of the BJP and an MP, but he comments on issues like funding for Amaravati, Polavaram, and Special Category Status. He claims the utilisation certificates submitted by AP government of work done at Polavaram and Amaravati are false…Why is he interfering in administration matters… People of Andhra will teach BJP and Shah a lesson in 2019,” Naidu said.

At a media interaction in New Delhi, Shah had alleged that Andhra Pradesh had not laid a single brick for construction of Amaravati though the Centre had released Rs 2,500 crore.

“Who is Amit Shah to say whether they (utilisation certificates) are authentic or not? In what capacity does he say this? Let the Union Minister concerned or PM say it. We will respond then,” Naidu said on the second day of the party’s conclave at Vijaywada, which was attended by party workers and leaders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App