Shah holds meet with Delhi BJP, Panda cites ‘immigrants in Europe’

As the BJP-controlled North MCD’s demolition action in Jahangirpuri reached the Supreme Court and some among the Opposition slammed the use of bulldozers, the party indicated that there would be no backing down and its Delhi unit would “keep the pressure on illegal immigrants”.

BJP sources said the party and the Central government would explore “all legal options” to see that the “ongoing exercise reaches a logical conclusion”.

Echoing this, Baijayant Panda, BJP vice president and the party in-charge of Delhi, told The Indian Express: “Just like we have seen in certain places in Europe — in Sweden, Holland and Belgium etc — where immigrant communities have created no-go zones where people or even police are afraid to go, it seems illegal immigrants have replicated the same in Delhi. It’s against the Indian Constitution. They don’t have the right to attack the Ram Navami procession — we have seen them using illegal guns and working from illegal constructions. You can see the demeanour of those people, dressed like dons. The BJP is not against any community, we work on Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. But BJP governments will act against all criminal elements and terrorists. This is not to target any community, but the criminals, the mafia and people who have connection with terrorist outfits.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders from Delhi headed to North Block where Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, MLA Rambir Singh Bidhuri and party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa were present. So were Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupender Yadav, Kiren Rijiju and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra.

Countering what they called “selective criticism”, BJP leaders targeted the Opposition, saying its statements were “polarising” the people.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off “bulldozers of hate” and switch on power plants. “This is all you can expect from someone whose history is linked to corruption and riots… He is doing no good to the country by sowing the seeds of hatred. He is maligning the country’s image,” he said.

On the Jahangirpuri action, a BJP leader said: “It was decided at the top level with Central leaders part of the decision. The Delhi leadership was also demanding it, but it came from the top. Whether on social media or on the ground or in the Sangh, the leadership in Delhi wants the Yogi (Adityanath) model… you also know that for such action to be undertaken and for police and bureaucrats to be convinced, it can’t be done at the state level.”

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, however, said that the Jahangirpuri action should not be seen through the prism of politics. “If people encroach, then naturally there will be action,” he said. Delhi BJP chief Gupta said “rioters have no religion and they have to be given a reply in their language”.