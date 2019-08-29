Shah Faesal seeks copy of lookout circular

Bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal has moved the Delhi High Court for a copy of the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him.

Taking note of his plea, a bench of Justices Manmohan and Sangeeta Dhingra Sehgal asked the Centre to file its response by September 3, when the court is scheduled to hear Faesal’s habeas corpus plea challenging his “illegal detention”.

The J&K administration has said that Faesal is not in “unauthorised custody” and his “liberty has been curtailed in accordance with statutory provisions, and under an order passed by the competent authority”.

Advocate Warisha Farasat, representing Faesal, said they do not know the grounds on which the LOC was issued and the same cannot justify his arrest and detention.

J&K High Court disposes Farooq daughter plea

Jammu: A writ petition by former CM Dr Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Safia Khan, challenging restrictions on her and her family’s movement, was disposed of by the Srinagar bench of J&K High Court with the observation that as per submission of the Advocate General, they “are free as any other citizen of the state’’.

Pointing out that she was suffering from certain ailments and requires medical attention, Safia asked for removal of police barricade outside their residence.

Advocate General D C Raina submitted a report, pointing out that a team, including two medical officers, visited the residence of petitioner with an offer of medical diagnosis and medicines, which she declined.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that the purpose for which the writ petition was filed has been served. —ENS