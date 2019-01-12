Shah Faesal could serve better as IAS officer rather than politician: J-K Governor

Three days after the first IAS topper from Kashmir, Shah Faesal, tendered his resignation in protest against the “unabated killings in Kashmir and absence of any credible political initiative from the Centre”, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday praised him for being an “efficient” and “dedicated” officer.

He, however, expressed that Shah could have served the people better as an IAS officer than a politician. “It would have been better if he had continued in government service and done the job for which he had taken the oath. He had got a lot of respect and an official job to do,” Governor said.

“As far as his feelings about Kashmiris are concerned, in case he continues his service as an IAS officer, he could be posted in the region for extending his fullest support in ameliorating the poverty and creating job opportunities for the youth of the valley so that people would be prosperous and would lead a better life,” the Governor said in a statement issued here. He could serve the people of society in a better way in case he would continue his services as an IAS officer, he added.

“Shah was an efficient and dedicated officer who rendered his services with great zeal and enthusiasm for the welfare of the state and its people particularly belonging to weaker sections of the society,” Governor Malik expressed. “He (Shah Faesal) has to consult the youth to know their aspirations and try to create a new platform for the redressal of problems and grievances of youth,” Malik said.

The Governor, however, observed that it is not up to him to suggest Faesal what he wants to do in future and that his best wishes are always with him. “I would love to meet him if he comes to me for redressal of problems of youth,” the Governor added in his statement.

Earlier talking to media persons after a function at Swami Vivekanand Hospital, the Governor said that Faesal continues to be a government official as his resignation has not been accepted so far.

Faesal, a 2009 batch IAS officer, had on Friday said the stepping down was “a small act of defiance to remind the central government of its responsibility towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir”. He also expressed that he is willing to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections but ruled out joining any political party “as of now”.