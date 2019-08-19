Shah Faesal moves Habeas Corpus writ against detention

Former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal on Monday moved a habeas corpus writ in Delhi High Court challenging his recent detention at Delhi airport, ANI reported. Fixing August 23 as the next date of hearing, the court has sought a response from Centre on his plea.

Advertising

Faesal was prevented from boarding a flight from Delhi to Istanbul last week. He was later taken to Srinagar, held under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and placed under house arrest.



Sources said he was detained on the basis of a “perception of threat to public order due to his activities”. The move was based on a report from the J&K administration, they said. “There is a likelihood that political leaders will go abroad and try to foment trouble in the Valley from there,” an official said.

Before Faesal, several politicians from Jammu and Kashmir including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also placed under house arrest.

Advertising

These leaders were placed under house arrest as a “preventive” measure before the Centre announced the decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Faesal has been vocal in his criticism of the government’s decision on the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation. In an interview to The Indian Express published on August 10, he had said: “I see it as a catastrophic turn in our collective history, a day when everybody is feeling that it is a death knell to our identity, our history, our right to our land, our right to our existence.”

In 2009, Faesal became the first Kashmiri to top the IAS exams. Early this year, he resigned to set up J&K People’s Movement with the aim of joining mainstream politics.