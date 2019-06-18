‘Constitution Zindabad, Allahu Akbar’: Two MPs’ response to Vande Mataram slogans in Lok Sabha

A Samajwadi Party MP Tuesday triggered an uproar in the Parliament when he said chanting Vande Mataram is against Islam and he cannot follow it.

For the second straight day of the Parliamentary budget session, BJP lawmakers continued raising Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram slogans as members took oath of House.

#WATCH: Slogans of Vande Mataram raised in Lok Sabha after Samajwadi Party’s MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq says, “Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it” after concluding his oath. pic.twitter.com/8Sugg8u8ah — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

When it was SP’s Shafiqur Rahman Barq turn, he concluded his oath saying “Constitution of India Zindabad” and clarified that Vande Mataram is against his religion.

“Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it,” Barq said. This created an uproar in the Lok Sabha and members from the treasury benches were heard raising slogans of Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram.

The slogans were also heard as AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi walked up to the lectern to take oath. He was seen signalling the members of the House to be louder. Owaisi then concluded his oath with “Jai Bhim, Takbir, Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind!”

#WATCH: Slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram raised in the Lok Sabha as AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi comes to take his oath. He concluded his oath with “Jai Bhim! Takbir! Allahu Akbar! Jai Hind!” pic.twitter.com/TGt7bRfDfC — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

In 2013, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, then a BSP member from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, had walked out of the Lok Sabha when Vande Mataram was played inside the House.

The Muslim community is against Vande Mataram as the song’s third and fourth stanzas equate India with Hindu Goddess Durga and Lakshmi.

“Thou art Durga, Lady and Queen, with her hands that strike and her swords of sheen, Thou art Lakshmi lotus-throned….”.

Islam, which is a monotheistic religion, forbids regarding India as a god or goddess.