‘Right to raise voice peacefully’: Shabana Azmi joins CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Sunday joined the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, extending support to protesters demanding education reforms and accountability over alleged examination irregularities, a day before the outfit’s planned ‘Chalo Sansad’ march.

Azmi visited the protest site Sunday evening, joining a growing list of public figures expressing solidarity with the agitation. Actor Prakash Raj, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and AAP leader Manish Sisodia also visited Jantar Mantar during the day.

Addressing the gathering, Azmi said she was standing with students because their demands deserved to be heard. “I have come here because I believe the concerns being raised by the students are important. In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice peacefully,” she said, urging the authorities to engage in dialogue instead of confrontation.

Also Read | Hunger strike Day 21: Police shift Sonam Wangchuk to hospital

Azmi also met the All India Students’ Association – AISA president Neha Bora, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike with fellow students Aameen and Manish, on the 22nd day of their voluntary fasting. Visuals from the protest site showed the actor greeting and offering support in a heartfelt gesture to the students.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha (@neowsibora)

In a post on X, Neha also thanked Azmi for extending her support and solidarity to the movement.

During his visit, actor Prakash Raj also led protesters in raising the slogan “Aali re aali, aata Pradhan chi baari aali” (loosely translates to: “Now, Pradhan’s time has come”), targeting Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Extending the slogan with a satirical reference to his popular dialogue “Aata majhi satakli!” (Marathi for “Now I’ve had enough” or “I’ve finally snapped”), Raj drew loud cheers from the crowd as protesters echoed the chant in support of the movement.

Aali Re Aali Aata Pradhan Chi Bari Aali Prakash Raj says, “Aata Majhi satakli!” At Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/2n5HmPysiA — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 19, 2026

The protest site witnessed a surge in attendance on Sunday, with supporters gathering ahead of Monday’s proposed march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that nearly 20,000 people had gathered in and around Jantar Mantar by evening, although the figure could not be independently verified.

The demonstration has been ongoing since June 20, with the CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms in the examination system, and justice for affected students.

The protest took a turn on Saturday after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike, was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police. Police said the move was carried out in compliance with Delhi High Court directions and on medical advice because of Wangchuk’s deteriorating health.

Speaking at the protest on Sunday, Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo said he would end his hunger strike on Monday if political leaders met him at Safdarjung Hospital and assured him that the issue of education accountability would be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

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“If political leaders meet Sonam in the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Parliament session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow,” Angmo said.

She also conveyed Wangchuk’s appeal to supporters to keep Monday’s mobilisation peaceful. “Sonam has requested all of us to take tomorrow’s march peacefully and ensure that this protest is not misused,” she said.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who began his own indefinite hunger strike after Wangchuk was removed from the protest site, urged supporters to stay at Jantar Mantar overnight to ensure the march proceeds peacefully.

“Our protest is going on. Please come here in large numbers. Stay here for the night. If you don’t come, they will try to end the protest,” Dipke said in a video message. He added, “Our protest and march will be peaceful. I request everyone to follow the rules and follow the guidelines.”

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Delhi Police, however, said no permission had been sought or granted for the proposed march and reiterated that prohibitory orders remain in force in the New Delhi district. Authorities have deployed multi-layered security around Parliament and Jantar Mantar ahead of Monday’s planned mobilisation.