SGPC to provide free treatment, langar at drug de-addiction centres

SHIROMANI GURDWARA Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to provide free treatment and langar to drug addicts at the de-addiction centre of Guru Ramdas Medical College and Hospital in Amritsar. This decision was taken in its Thursday’s executive committee meeting held at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district.

Harbhajan Singh Vakta, Press Secretary of the SGPC, said apart from the free treatment and langar at the Guru Ramdas Medical College and Hospital de-addiction centre, free food will also be sent to Amritsar civil hospital’s de-addiction centre. “This will be our step to help Punjab’s youth to fight against the drugs. The addicts need proper diet as well. At times, people can’t afford food at de-addiction centres. This expenditure will be borne by our dharam parchar committee,” he said.

He added apart from this, their committee members will also go to villages and cities to make people aware about de-addiction. “A message has been conveyed to the gurdwaras across the state to start awareness drives. Chapters on drugs and de-addiction will be added in schools and colleges affiliated to the SGPC,” said Vakta.

The committee has also decided to award Amritdhari Sikhs Rs 5 lakh if they win gold medals in Olympics, and Rs 4 lakh and

0Rs 3 lakh for silver and bronze.

