SGPC to file review against SC stay on Bhullar remission

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the proposed remission for Bhullar, currently serving life imprisonment, and issued notice to the Centre for a response following a petition by former Youth Congress leader MS Bitta. (PTI Photo) On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the proposed remission for Bhullar, currently serving life imprisonment, and issued notice to the Centre for a response following a petition by former Youth Congress leader MS Bitta. (PTI Photo)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) Thursday said that it will be filing a review petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the apex court’s stay on the remission of 1993 bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar. The decision was taken during the executive body meeting of the SGPC held at Fatehgarh Sahib.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the proposed remission for Bhullar, currently serving life imprisonment, and issued notice to the Centre for a response following a petition by former Youth Congress leader MS Bitta. The 1993 blast was carried out to target Bitta, who survived the attack with injuries.

In a statement, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said that SC decision staying remission to Bhullar was ‘disappointing’. “We will be filing a review petition for Bhullar. SGPC will be bearing all expenses including advocate’s fee and others to fight legal battle ahead for Bhullar. We will also be taking up the case of Balwant Singh Rajoana with the central government,” said Longowal.

Among other important decisions taken at the meeting, SGPC announced that it has been decided to send copies of Sri Guru Granth Sahib for gurdwaras in Canada via specially hired charter plane.

“US and Canada gurdwaras will be facilitated with this step and will be able to get copies of Sri Guru Granth Sahib easily. A trust called Satnam Trust from Canada will be helping SGPC in this task,” said an official release from SGPC. “It was a long pending demand of gurdwaras in Canada and also there were some complaints received regarding proper maryada not being followed while transporting the copies,” said Harbhajan Singh, spokesperson, SGPC.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided to start a special new bus for Kartarpur pilgrims, which will ferry them from Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak so that they can easily reach Kartarpur Corridor passenger terminal. “It will be free of cost service,” said the spokesperson.

The SGPC has decided to install pictures of Gadri Babas at the Central Sikh Museum at Golden Temple. “These Gadri Babas played a crucial role in the country’s freedom struggle. A special programme will be held in their remembrance on January 11,” said the release.

The proposal to construct new office premises for Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib at Anandpur Sahib was also approved at the meeting. It was also approved to provide a new vehicle to SGPC team at Ganganagar in Rajasthan for Sikhism preaching activities.

It was also decided to buy another chunk of land for memorial being built in Haryana in memory of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Qila Lohgarh Sahib.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App