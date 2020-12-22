SGPC suspends two officials for violating Akal Takht edict on ex-SAD minister

Sucha Singh Langah has been lobbying for a long time to end his excommunication from the community. (File)

The SGPC suspended two of its officials on Monday and ordered a probe into violation of an Akal Takhat edict on ex-communication of former Punjab Cabinet Minister Sucha Singh Langah from Sikh community.

The SGPC suspended gurdwaras manager Karam Singh and a priest for allegedly allowing Sucha Singh Langah to hold an Akhand Path in his name, in the Bhora Sahib, at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib (Sirhind), where two younger sons of Guru Gobind Sing were bricked alive.

Akal Takhat Sahib had excommunicated Sucha Singh Langah for his alleged immoral conduct in the public life back in 2017.

Former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh was first to bring this matter to notice of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Akhand Path bhog was held on Monday morning.

“SGPC has not only deliberately violated the sanctity of the edict of the Akal Takhat with impunity but also extended every possible VVIP treatment to him. He was even allowed to hold the holy Chawar Sahib (the fly whisk) during the time the ardaas was performed by one of the granthi (the priest) of the gurdwara. He was even bestowed a Siropa after the completion of the Akhand Path,” said Bir Davinder.

Issuing a statement, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “Probe has been ordered and strict action will be taken against officials found guilty.”

It is not first time that SGPC has accused of facilitating Sucha Singh Langah, former SAD leader, in violating of the Akal Takht edict. His son, Sukhwinder Singh Sonu Langah, is also an office-bearer of SAD.

Earlier this year, a SGPC gurdwara in Gurdaspur had baptised him to end his excommunication. In that case too, officials were suspended and Akal Takht Jathedar had taken action against those who were accused of helping Langah.

Sucha Singh Langah has been lobbying for a long time to end his excommunication from the community.

