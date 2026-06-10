Akal Takht breaks deadlock, SGPC jatha heads to Pakistan after 14 years

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj’s intervention helps end long-running SGPC-PSGPC standoff over Nanakshahi calendar dates

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readJun 10, 2026 05:29 PM IST
SGPC and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC)Place at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore where Guru Arjan Dev was executed. (Express Photo)
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In a significant breakthrough, a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) jatha will leave for Pakistan on June 10, ending a 14-year absence from the martyrdom anniversary observances of Guru Arjan Dev at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

The development follows the intervention of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, who helped bridge a long-standing divide between the SGPC and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Gargajj welcomed the development and expressed gratitude to both the Indian and Pakistani governments for facilitating the visit. The trip marks the first time since June 2013 that an SGPC-organised jatha has been allowed to travel to Pakistan for the Guru Arjan Dev martyrdom commemorations.

The dispute 

The deadlock stemmed from differences over the Nanakshahi calendar.

After the SGPC adopted an amended Nanakshahi calendar in 2013, the dates of several Sikh anniversaries changed, placing Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day in late May or early June. The PSGPC, however, continued to observe the day on June 16 each year according to the original 2003 Nanakshahi calendar.

Pakistan’s visa authorities followed the PSGPC’s dates, resulting in SGPC jathas being unable to travel for the commemorations from 2014 onwards.

For years, the SGPC continued to submit visa applications, but the requests were not approved. By 2023, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami directed the committee to stop sending applications.

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Initially, only the SGPC sent jathas to Pakistan. Over time, after the formation of the PSGPC in 1999, several Sikh organisations also began organising pilgrimages under the provisions of the Shimla Agreement. These included Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi, Bhai Mardana Yadgari Society, Sukhmani Sahib Sewa Society Haryana and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Many of these organisations continued sending jathas on June 16, while the SGPC remained absent.

How the breakthrough came

The breakthrough can be traced to November 2025 when Gargajj visited Pakistan for the Prakash Gurpurb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev.

During his visit to Lahore, he offered an ardas at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, where Guru Arjan Dev spent his final days, praying for the resumption of the suspended jatha.

“He held detailed consultations with the PSGPC president and its representatives, who responded positively,” according to a press note issued by the Akal Takht.

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“The prayer offered before the Guru has now been fulfilled,” Gargajj said.

Under the arrangement worked out between the two bodies, the SGPC jatha will observe the martyrdom anniversary on June 18 according to the amended Nanakshahi calendar, while the PSGPC will hold its observance on June 16 in keeping with the 2003 calendar.

Talking to The Indian Express, PSGPC president Ramesh Singh Arora said, “We are happy that SGPC Jatha is visiting after 14 years. We will observe the anniversary on June 16. We have no problem if the SGPC observes it on June 18. We don’t want any controversy. We are happy that the jatha is coming.”

Pilgrimage framework

Under the 1974 agreement between India and Pakistan, four Sikh jathas travel annually to gurdwaras in Pakistan. Up to 1,000 pilgrims are permitted to visit for the Guru Arjan Dev martyrdom anniversary.

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The other three annual visits — for Baisakhi, the Prakash Gurpurb of Guru Nanak Dev and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh — continued over the years even as the June SGPC jatha remained suspended.

Kartarpur corridor appeal

Gargajj also used the occasion to urge the governments of India and Pakistan to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and restore access for pilgrims.

“The entire Guru Khalsa Panth prays daily for unrestricted access to Sikh Gurdhams separated during Partition,” he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

 

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