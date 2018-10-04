SGPC seeks UN help for visa-free corridor to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district is seen from the nearest town, Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, in India. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district is seen from the nearest town, Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, in India. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Wednesday requested UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who was visiting the Golden Temple, to take up at the UN the issue of a “visa-free corridor” from Punjab border to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

The request was included in a memorandum that also made mention of Indian Army’s operation at Golden Temple in 1984, anti-Sikh riots that year, and the alleged racism faced by Sikhs in Western countries.

Guterres was accompanied by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“The Gurdwara in Kartarpur stands on the bank of the river Ravi. It was here that Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of Sikhs, assembled a Sikh community and lived for 18 years until 1539 AD. There have long been demands from the SGPC and the Sikh community to build a “visa-free corridor” to allow pilgrims to cross over into Pakistan to visit the Kartarpur Sahib shrine and return the same day. Decision of such kind will help in prevailing peace and prosperity in the region. We would like you to take up the matter in the United Nations General Assembly to resolve this,” the SGPC stated in the memorandum.

