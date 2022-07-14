SGPC says vehicle carrying Guru Granth Sahib ‘frisked’ at Mann marriage ceremony

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Thursday claimed that a vehicle carrying the Guru Granth Sahib to the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his marriage ceremony was “frisked”. Calling it an “insult to the honour of the Guru”, the SGPC has demanded action against erring officials.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Sri Guru Granth Sahib is spiritual guide of Sikh Qaum (community) and every Sikh gives the highest respect to the Gurbani. But during the marriage event of CM, the vehicle carrying the Bir was stopped for checking at his official residence in Chandigarh. It is an “insult to the status and honour of the Guru,” he said, adding that a purported video showing it has hurt Sikh sentiments.

“It was even more hurtful that this incident took place at the residence of the chief minister, who is committed to the promotion and respect of every religion. It is his responsibility to respect sentiments of all religions and understand the honour and importance of religious scriptures,” said Dhami.

A group of 40 SGPC members led by Dhami handed over a memorandum to Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of the Akal Takht, demanding action against the erring officials.

Giani Harpreet Singh said “those who made the arrangements should have taken care of such things”.

On July 7, CM Mann got married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur and the marriage was solemnised according to Sikh rituals.