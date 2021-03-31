SGPC resolution condemns ‘RSS attempt to make India a Hindu Rashtra’

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the alleged “attempts of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh to make India a Hindu Rashtra” and asked Centre to “work for the protection of the rights and freedom of all religions instead of being ready to implement the efforts initiated by the RSS”.

The elected apex body of Sikhs, during its budget session, took up and passed several resolutions pertaining to the interests of the community. The resolutions were moved by SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and approved by the members.

The resolutions on the RSS read: “India is a multi-religious, multilingual and multi-ethnic country. Every religion has made a great contribution to its freedom, especially the Sikh community, which has made more than 80 per cent sacrifices. But sadly, for a long time now, religious freedom of other religions has been suppressed in the wake of the RSS’s move to make the country a Hindu Rashtra. Minorities are being targeted through direct and indirect intervention.”

The resolution also called on the Centre “to work for the protection of the rights and freedom of religion of all religions instead of being ready to implement the efforts initiated by the RSS. All those elements who try to suppress the minorities should be punished”.

In another resolution, the SGPC condemned the decision of the central government to restrict the jatha (group of pilgrims) from going Pakistan to mark the 100th anniversary of Saka Nankana Sahib in February. The resolution termed the move by the government as an “action taken on the lines of the British and the Mughals” and asked it to apologize to the Sikh community.

A resolution was also passed urging the United Nations Organization (UNO) to declare 2021 as the “International Human Rights Year” with regard to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur being celebrated on May 1.

At the same time, it also demanded from the Centre to establish a unique monument of the ninth Guru on the lines of ‘Virasat-e-Khalsa’ at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

“The day of martyrdom of the ninth Guru should be celebrated as ‘Religious Tolerance Day’ and the Government of India should make the holy baani (Gurbani writings) of the ninth Guru available in libraries all over the world by translating them into major languages. All these works should be done under the supervision of the SGPC. The GOI and the state governments should declare SGPC as the nodal body for the fourth birth centenary celebrations of the ninth Guru, to be held at home and abroad. Apart from this, the road from Agra, the place of arrest of the ninth Guru, to his martyrdom site at Delhi, should be declared as ‘Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Marg’ and from Delhi to Sri Anandpur Sahib as ‘Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Sis Marg’, as his holy ‘Sis’ was carried on this route after the martyrdom,” reads the resolution.

A resolution has also been passed regarding reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor. “The temporary closure of the corridor due to corona is hurting the religious sentiments of the sangat. Now that various places and institutions have been opened, the corridor of Sri Kartarpur Sahib should also be opened without any delay,” it said.

In another resolution, it has been demanded to hand over Gurdwara Gyan Godri, Haridwar (Uttaranchal), Gurdwara Dangmar and Chungthang (Sikkim), Gurdwara Bauli Matth, Mangu Matth and Punjabi Matth (Orissa), to the SGPC. It reads that these are the most sacred places of the Sikhs, but their issues have been pending for a long time