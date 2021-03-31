6 years later, SGPC resolution condemns Bargari sacrilege

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari, nearly six years after the sacrilege of the holy book rocked Punjab and a subsequent police firing claimed lives of two protestors with the incidents later turning out to be the undoing of the then SAD-BJP government in 2017 Assembly elections.

“The SGPC is in favour of imposing severe punishments on the culprits of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and no one should be spared,” SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said during a general house meeting of the apex gurdwara body where its budget was presented.

On October 14, 2015 two persons died in “unprovoked” police firing at Behbal Kalan during a protest against two days after torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holiest of the Sikh scriptures and revered as living Guru by the community, were found strewn at Bargari village in Faridkot district.

Prior to that a bir of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara at village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1. In September, some derogatory posters were put out challenging Sikhs to stop the desecration of stolen copy of the holy book.

The SGPC resolution assumes significance as it comes months ahead of Assembly polls in state due early next year. The SGPC is controlled by the Shiromani Akali Dal, which has been trying hard to regain its political footing after its worst ever show in 2017 election.

The SGPC also condemned the three central agri laws farm and urged the Union government to revoke them immediately. It passed a resolution condemning the laws.

“The agriculture could not be ignored in the country, as the farmer feeds the country and the world by producing food grains after great difficulties. The black laws passed by the central government are going to ruin the farmers, so they should be withdrawn immediately,” the resolution reads, while pledging to stand with “all sections, including the farmers, who are struggling against the black laws.”

While condemning the death of a Sikh youth (Navreet Singh) during a tractor march held by the farmers in Delhi on January 26, the SGPC passed a resolution against the “torture and imprisonment of hundreds of protesting farmers” after the incidents on Republic Day.

Demanding an impartial inquiry into the matter, it demanded immediate release of farmers and youths lodged in jails and withdrawal of cases against them. The resolution also sought to provide adequate compensation to the victims and an inquiry into the alleged role of “government agencies” in these incidents.

This resolution too assumes significance as SGPC is at loggerheads with the BJP over the ongoing agitation against the agri laws. After SGPC extended support to the agitation, senior BJP leader Harjit Grewal had accused the Sikh body of giving it religious colour. Rubbishing the charge, Bibi Jagir Kaur had said that they were following the path shown by Sikh gurus by standing with the agriculturists and will continue to do so in the future as well. “The langar, accommodation, medicines and other services will continue,” she had said.