SFI activist Abhimanyu killing: Prime accused nabbed, says police

Abhimanyu (in pic) was a second-year student and a worker of the Students Federation of India (SFI). Abhimanyu (in pic) was a second-year student and a worker of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The prime accused in the killing of Ernakulam Maharajas college student and SFI activist, Abhimanyu, has been taken into custody by the Kerala police, news agency PTI reported. The accused, Muhammed, allegedly organised a gang of 15 to 17 men comprising activists of PFI, its political wing SDPI and student wing Campus Front, to attack SFI activists in the college campus on July 1, the police told PTI.

Ernakulam Range IG Vijay Sakhare confirmed the news of Muhammed’s arrest. “We have got him. It’s a big breakthrough,” Sakhare told PTI. His arrest will be recorded in the evening, the police said. Five others have been arrested in the case so far.

Abhimanyu, 20, was stabbed while two other SFI activists were grievously injured during an altercation between SFI and Campus Front activists that broke out over the sticking of posters in the college.

On Tuesday, the police had informed Kerala High Court that one of the accused involved in the case related to chopping off the hand of a professor in 2010, had a key role in Abhimanyu’s killing. The professor’s hand was chopped off by PFI activists on charges of blasphemy.

Following Abhimanyu’s killing, the police had launched a state-wide crackdown on PFI and its allied outfits. On July 6, The Indian Express had reported that the Kerala police is mulling about invoking Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.

