Seyed Abbas Araghchi dials Jaishankar; Iran ceasefire discussed

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, in what was their seventh telephonic conversation in the last two months since the West Asia war began on February 28.

The call came days after Araghchi went to Pakistan and the talks between US and Iran reached a deadlock.

After the call, Jaishankar posted on X: “Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening. Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch.”

According to the Iranian Embassy in India, “…the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.”