Seyed Abbas Araghchi dials Jaishankar; Iran ceasefire discussed

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called up External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, in what was their seventh telephonic conversation in the last two months since the West Asia war began on February 28.
The call came days after Araghchi went to Pakistan and the talks between US and Iran reached a deadlock.
After the call, Jaishankar posted on X: “Received a phone call from Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran this evening. Had a detailed conversation about various aspects of the current situation. We agreed to remain in close touch.”
According to the Iranian Embassy in India, “…the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.”
India has been talking to Iran on the evacuation of Indian nationals from the country, as well as allowing Indian ships to transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 2,464 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes. Also, about 10 Indian ships have been able to transit through the Strait of Hormuz in the last two months.
The last phone conversation between Jaishankar and Araghchi took place on April 5, when US President Donald Trump had threatened to resume attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened. The ceasefire, which was agreed to by both sides in late March, has been holding but there has not been any visible forward movement in the negotiations so far.
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Araghchi and Jaishankar’s interaction is also important since India is hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on May 14 and 15, and the Iranian Foreign Minister has been invited to attend the same. It is, however, not yet clear whether or not he will be able to attend the meeting in-person.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More