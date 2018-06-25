Seychelles President Faure accorded guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhawan; bilateral talks to follow

Seychelles President Danny Antoine Rollen Faure being welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Seychelles President Danny Antoine Rollen Faure being welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Seychelles President Danny Faure was accorded the guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Monday. Faure, who is on his maiden bilateral visit to India, was greeted in a ceremony hosted by his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind who was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Mutually beneficial relationship based on shared values and commitment to the ideals of democracy and development! President of Seychelles Danny Antoine Rollen Faure was accorded a ceremonial welcome @Rashtrapatibhvn by President Ram Nath Kovind and PM @narendramodi,” tweeted External Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Faure, who began his India tour Friday from India’s western coast visiting the states of Gujarat and Goa, arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar at Indira Gandhi International airport.

Faure visited the Sabarmati Ashram Saturday and invoked the Gandhian ideals. “The principle of non-violence is what we need to teach the children of our world, and what was expressed by Gandhi many years ago remains relevant today,” he wrote at the visitor’s book at the Ashram. He also visited the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA), where he held a meeting with the institute’s director, Errol D’Souza.

Ahead of Faure’s visit to India, Seychelles Parliament blocked a joint defence project that involved both the Indian Ocean region countries cooperating to jointly develop infrastructure for a naval base on Seychelles’ Assumption Islands.

At a press conference on June 4, Faure had stated that Seychelles will develop military facilities at Assumption Island on its own and that the project with India ‘will not move forward’. He also stated that the issue would not be discussed with the Indian leadership during his visit to New Delhi.

India has been eager about facilitating a deal with the African nation in order to augment its strategic hold in the Indian Ocean region as it faces tough competition from China which has been expanding its military presence across the ocean.

Back in 2015, India and Seychelles had signed an agreement on the Assumption Island project during PM Modi’s visit to the country. Earlier this year, an updated version of the original deal was finalised by the two countries.

