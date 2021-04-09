Seychelles central to India’s SAGAR vision: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Seychelles is central to India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), after handing over a fast patrol vessel to the island nation at a virtual event.

The Prime Minister also jointly inaugurated with Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan a solar power plant, a court building and 10 community development projects.

The patrol vessel as well as the three other projects were part of India’s development assistance to the strategically located island nation.

“India and Seychelles share a strong and vital partnership in the Indian ocean neighborhood. Seychelles is central to India’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ – Security and Growth for All in the Region,” Modi said. Referring to the handing over of the patrol vessel, he said India is committed to strengthening the maritime security of Seychelles.

Modi also said that India was able to supply essential medicines and 50,000 doses of ‘Made in India’ vaccines to Seychelles during times of need. “Seychelles was the first African country to receive the ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

He added: “…today we are handing over a one mega watt solar power plant in the Seychelles built with India’s assistance.”