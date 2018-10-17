‘Sexual misconduct’: NSUI chief resigns, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation

Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday. (Express photo) Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday. (Express photo)

Fairoz Khan, national president of the NSUI, has resigned four months after a woman NSUI worker from Chhattisgarh accused him of sexual harassment. Many in the Congress felt that Khan occupying the post blunted the party’s attack on the Narendra Modi government over minister M J Akbar facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Congress sources said that most members of the three-member internal panel, which probed the allegations against Khan, were also of the view that he should return to active politics only after his name is cleared.

“I have resigned on moral grounds… I thought till the time the inquiry committee submits its report and the allegations are proven false…and till the time I get justice… till I go to court…I will not hold any post,” Khan said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted Khan’s resignation.

Asked why he chose to resign now when the allegations had surfaced in June, Khan said, “I was busy… students union elections were on….and now it (allegations) was again blown up….I had then said I am innocent…and I am saying that today also.”

In his resignation letter, Khan said the controversy around him was affecting the party’s image as his name was being dragged into it unnecessarily. The allegation against Khan that he sought sexual favour “in lieu of political posts” surfaced in June after a letter, purportedly written by the woman, reached the media. The woman had also lodged a complaint against Khan in September.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App