Sexual harassment complaint: SC notice to lawyer, wants clarity on charges of ‘conspiracy to frame’ CJI

The Supreme Court Tuesday issued notice to a lawyer who has approached it claiming there was a “conspiracy to make the Chief Justice of India resign by framing him in a false case of sexual harassment.” A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and Deepak Gupta want the lawyer to clarify some of his averments and fixed Wednesday for further hearing.

In his affidavit, advocate Utsav Bains claimed he was offered a bribe of Rs 50 lakh, which was increased to Rs 1.5 crore, to represent a former woman employee of the Supreme Court, who has filed a case of sexual harassment against the CJI. He claimed he was approached by one Ajay to take up the case on a pro bono basis, and organise a press conference to make the matter public.

Bains said he was “shocked” to hear the allegations and was initially willing to represent the said complainant, but when Ajay further narrated the sequence of events and facts of the case, he “was not convinced and found several loopholes” in his version of events.

The lawyer then sought an interaction with the complainant to verify the claims, the affidavit stated, but “the said Ajay was neither prepared to bring the complainant to (his) office nor to connect her (to him) to answer the material questions”.

When asked about his relation to the woman, “Ajay gave evasive and vague responses”, Bains claimed.

In his affidavit, Bains said he was “informed by reliable sources that certain ‘Fixers’, who claim to be engaged in illegally managing judgements in exchange for cash are behind this plot as the Hon’ble CJI has taken decisive action to crack down on such fixers”.