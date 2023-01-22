Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of probe — and safety

THE decision to get Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step aside Friday night in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment by the nation’s top wrestlers came after hectic behind-the-scenes initiatives to break the deadlock with the protesting wrestlers.

In the absence of “specific, written complaints,” sources said, the Sports Ministry first proposed setting up a panel to probe the allegations but the wrestlers were determined they wouldn’t accept anything short of Singh’s exit.

With Republic Day five days away, there was pressure from the leadership not to prolong the impasse. “This is also India’s G-20 presidency year. Everyone, right from the PM, is conscious about the country’s image,” said a party source. “The top leadership didn’t want the protests to continue. Given that these are sexual harassment allegations, there is also not much scope to give a long rope to the accused.”

That’s why, from a late-night intervention Friday by a senior member of the government to two prolonged meetings with the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur — who cut short his Himachal visit to return to the capital — the Government had its task cut out.

The Indian Express has learnt that the protesting wrestlers called off their three-day protest only after they received assurances that action will be taken against Singh. They were also given guarantees regarding their own safety, in the backdrop of the allegations they have made against “powerful” officials.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Sports announced the suspension of Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary, WFI, saying that it “has the reasons to believe that his continued presence will be detrimental” to the “development of this high priority discipline.”

Tomar’s exit comes a day after the wrestlers’ meeting with Thakur – the second in as many days – which lasted for almost seven hours. During the meeting Friday, sources said, the wrestlers also spoke to a senior member of the Government.

Bajrang, who sat next to the Minster, said: “We have been assured safety and security by the government because we were threatened by the WFI president in the past.”

The oversight panel, which is yet to be named, will run the “day-to-day affairs of the WFI” and “will enquire into the allegations made by prominent sportspersons of Sexual Misconduct, Financial Irregularities and Administrative lapses,” the Ministry said in a statement. The probe, it added, will be completed in four weeks.

Meanwhile, in his reply to the notice he received from the Sports Ministry, Singh said the allegations were “unsubstantiated…conjectured, ill-will based, malicious, unfounded.”

The letter, signed by WFI general secretary VN Prasood, claimed that the protest was a “larger bigger conspiracy to malign and defame” the federation and its chief.

Speaking to The Indian Express Saturday, Singh said: “I welcome the inquiry. This is right step taken. I will fully co-operate with the committee. I have not committed any wrong, therefore, I am 100 percent confident that I will be declared innocent.”

He said that he would tell the inquiry committee how “the whole conspiracy was designed against me by an industrialist who is associated with several criminal elements of Haryana, Delhi and Western UP.”

Asked about the General Body meeting he had called in Ayodhya tomorrow, Singh said that was not relevant anymore and he would not attend.

On the allegations of sexual harassment, he said: “Not a single complaint reached me…Around a year ago, there was an incident in some other game and after that we spoke to several athletes through videoconferencing. Present in that discussion were some of the athletes who are protesting at Jantar Mantar but they didn’t report any harassment at that time.”

Singh alleged that the charges were part of a plot against him because he had “I have challenged the dominance of Haryana in wrestling.”