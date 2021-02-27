scorecardresearch
Sexual harassment allegations cannot be brushed under carpet: SC

“You are walking on very thin ice. You may have a chance that you may be acquitted. But as matters stand now, you are convicted. Sexual harassment allegations cannot be brushed under the carpet like this,” said Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 27, 2021 5:10:27 am
The SC observed that it cannot allow sexual harrassment allegations to be swept under the carpet.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked a former District Judge in Madhya Pradesh to face the “in-house departmental inquiry” instituted by the state High Court following sexual harassment charges by a woman judicial officer observing it cannot allow sexual harrassment allegations to be swept under the carpet.

“You are walking on very thin ice. You may have a chance that you may be acquitted. But as matters stand now, you are convicted. Sexual harassment allegations cannot be brushed under the carpet like this,” Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, heading a three-judge bench, remarked as the plea challenging the inquiry came up.

