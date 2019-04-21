Sexual harassment allegation against CJI Gogoi: In affidavit, complainant alleges husband, brother-in-law faced brunt

In her affidavit, the former Supreme Court staffer has alleged that her husband and brother-in-law, both posted with Delhi Police as head constables, were suspended in the months after she was terminated from her job. She has also claimed that a “false and frivolous” case of cheating was registered against her on March 3, 2019 at Tilak Marg police station.

According to a Crime Branch official, the woman’s husband and brother-in-law are both facing departmental inquiries — the former for allegedly calling the CJI’s office, and the latter for allegedly concealing a 2015 police complaint against him over “unruly behaviour”. According to the Crime Branch official, a joint inquiry is now being conducted against the two, and they have been suspended. Asked about the timing of the suspension of the two men, DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said: “There is no link between the departmental inquiry (against the two men) and the woman’s case.”

The Sunday Express looked at the three FIRs filed against the woman and members of her family. Two of them have already been quashed:

* The woman was named in an FIR dated October 28, 2011 filed at Hari Nagar police station. In it, her neighbour, also a woman, accused her and others of stopping her scooter and assaulting her. The woman was charged under IPC sections of assault and outraging a woman’s modesty. According to a senior police officer, the case was eventually quashed and the two sides reached a compromise.

* The second FIR was filed on March 3, 2012 at Hari Nagar police station, and names the woman’s husband and brother-in-law, who were both with Delhi Police at the time. In this FIR, too, the complainant is the woman’s neighbour, and charges of causing hurt were invoked. She alleged that the two men intercepted her vehicle with their car and slapped her. The case was later quashed as the two sides reached a compromise, a senior police officer said.

* The third FIR was filed against the SC staffer on March 3, 2019 under sections of cheating and criminal conspiracy. This was filed at Tilak Marg police station. The complainant, a Haryana resident, has alleged that he was introduced to the woman through a friend. He alleged he met the woman in June 2017 outside a bank in the Supreme Court, and eventually gave her Rs 50,000 for a job in the court. He alleged he met the woman again three months later asking for the job but she threatened him to back off. Asked why the FIR was filed in 2019 for a 2017 case, DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said: “We got the complaint on March 3, 2019 and started a probe. We tried to track the woman and her family and discovered they are in Rajasthan, where a police team was sent to bring them back.” According to the woman’s counsel, however, the woman was given just four hours to appear at Tilak Marg police station on March 9. While the woman has alleged she was mistreated at the police station, DCP Verma denied this.

The departmental inquiries against her husband, brother-in-law:

* On December 6, 2018, the woman’s husband was transferred from the Special Branch to the Third Battalion, based on an order sent by ACP headquarters. On January 2, 2019, a departmental inquiry was started against him. “It has been learnt that you are making unsolicited calls to the office of CJI. Therefore you are warned henceforth you will not make any calls to the said office,” the order from January 2, 2019, issued by the DCP (Third Battalion), read.

* On January 9, in an order issued by DCP (Third Battalion), it is alleged that the woman’s husband approached the SHO of Tilak Nagar police station and another head constable to allow a gambling racket to run in the locality. “The above act of the head constable is not conducive to the environment of a residential colony. These kind of activities may bring a bad name to Delhi Police,” the order read. The order also makes a mention of the now quashed 2012 case against the woman’s husband and her brother-in-law.