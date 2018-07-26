Sexual assaults in Goa temple: ‘Molestation charges against priest conspiracy of victims’

Mangueshi Temple priest Dhananjay Bhave is accused of sexually assaulting two women inside the temple in June. Mangueshi Temple priest Dhananjay Bhave is accused of sexually assaulting two women inside the temple in June.

A Goa district court was on Wednesday told that the charges of sexual assault against a Mangueshi temple priest were a “conspiracy” between the two victims. The court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea of the priest.

Two women devotees had accused priest Dhananjay Bhave, of the influential temple in Ponda, of molesting them inside the temple on separate occasions, on June 14 and June 22. While an FIR in one of the cases was lodged on Sunday on the complaint of a 20-year-old Mumbai resident, the FIR in the other case was lodged on July 19 after the victim, who has returned to the US, emailed her complaint to police through the Office of the FRRO, Goa.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer S N Joshi sought the dismissal of the FIR against priest Dhananjay Bhave saying that the allegations were “pure conspiracy” by the two women and do not merit any arrest.

The court has clubbed the two complaints and fixed the next hearing for the bail plea on July 26.

Meanwhile, president of the temple management, C V Dhume, said that “the entire episode was to insult and tarnish the image of the temple and the allegations were planned mischief”.

READ | Victims’ kin say temple authority asked their caste, cited shortage of priests

The two families, who had approached the Goa police after their daughters were sexually assaulted, had earlier alleged that the temple management had cited the shortage of priests and told them not to take the complaint forward.

Both families have alleged that the management had asked them the victim’s gotra.

The father of the victim, based in the US, said that when he took up the matter with the temple management, he was asked to call C V Dhume, who allegedly replied that it was difficult to take action because the temple was facing shortage of priests.

“He first asked my antecedents and confirmed that I was a Mahajan. I asked him how is that relevant? He didn’t reply. Then he explained to me that for the main yagnas and pujas, they require a minimum of 12 pujaris and the temple was currently short of at least three,” he said.

When contacted, the aunt of the victim, who filed the second FIR, said she was appalled by the temple’s response. “I gave the name of the victim and he asked, ‘are you sure?’, ‘What is your gotra?’ I asked him if it was okay to molest her if she was not a Mahajan or not a Gaud Saraswat Brahmin. When we asked what action was taken against the priest, he was non-committal…”

Dhume denied the conversations. “It is under inquiry. There is an FIR now. We must not comment… till their action is conclusive.”

Police said they have found CCTV footage in which Bhave can be seeing patting one of the victims on June 22.

