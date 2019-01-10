Sexist jibe: Prakash Raj defends Rahul Gandhi, says he is not against women

Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi was issued a notice by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his alleged sexist remarks against Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a rally in Jaipur, veteran actor Prakash Raj came out in Gandhi’s defence and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence in the Parliament.

“He is not against women. If he can appoint a transgender representative in an important position. Why do you want to look at his statement in only that way? Isn’t it true that PM has not answered and not been in Parliament, we should look at that too,” Raj was quoted as saying by ANI.

While hitting out at PM Modi on the Rafale issue at the rally in Jaipur, the Congress president had stated that the Prime Minister fled from the Parliament and asked a woman (Sitharaman) to defend him. “The one with the 56-inch chest fled from the court of the people and asked a woman that ‘Sitharamanji, defend me, I am unable to defend myself’. You saw that for two-and-a-half hours, the woman could not defend him. I asked a simple question, which required a yes or no answer, but she could not defend him),” Gandhi said.

His remarks were condemned by NCW who termed Gandhi’s remarks as ‘misogynistic, offensive and unethical’. “…the remarks made are extremely misogynistic, offensive, unethical and shows extreme disrespect towards the dignity and honour of women in general,” the commission said in its notice to Congress president.

“What is @rahulgandhi trying to imply with his misogynistic statement- “… ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye.”? Does he think women are weak? The irony- calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person. @nsitharaman @narendramodi @ncwindia,” NCW chief Rekha Sharma tweeted.