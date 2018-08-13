Sex racket busted, 3 women rescued, 4 arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane

Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Redefining ‘PerfectSelfie’ with Huawei Nova 3i
Kulkarni said that the four had been charged under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act while the rescued women were sent to rescue homes.

By: PTI | Thane | Published: August 13, 2018 8:04:11 pm
Four persons were arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Bhayander in Maharashtra’s Thane district and three women were rescued during a raid conducted at the lodge from where it was being operated, police said Monday.

Based on a tip-off, the Uttan coastal police raided a lodge in the early hours of Sunday and arrested Sharad Shetty, Vasusingh Sandhu, Shivprasad Shetty and Akhil Dafedar for operating the racket, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni of the Thane Rural police.

Before carrying out the raid, police had sent a decoy customer to ensure that the tip-off was correct, an official said. Kulkarni said that the four had been charged under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act while the rescued women were sent to rescue homes.

The official added that the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the police were carrying out further investigations into the case.

