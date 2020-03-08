Aiman a.k.a Aman

After the second surgery and hormonal injections, Constable Lalit Kumar got dumbbells to exercise and develop muscle. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) After the second surgery and hormonal injections, Constable Lalit Kumar got dumbbells to exercise and develop muscle. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

On the bumpy roads of Majalgaon village in Central Maharashtra’s Beed district, as they spill out from their brick-and-tin-roof huts to play every evening, young boys often mock Aman, “Tu to ladki tha naa, ab ladke ke kapde kyun pehne hain (You were a girl, no, why are you wearing boy’s clothes now)?”

Aman tucks a thumb into the pocket of his jeans defiantly and refuses to answer. Sometimes he hits them and runs away. “We have taught him to call himself a boy, act like a boy,” says his mother Naadarjaan Shaikh, although she is as unsure what to say when curious neighbours ask the same questions.

Born as ‘Aiman’, meaning blessed in Arabic, Aman is 7, making him amongst the youngest in the state to have undergone genital reconstruction surgery. Come April, he will travel 400 km to Mumbai to have a third and final procedure to attach his urethra to his penis, at St George’s Hospital — arguably the first government hospital in the country to start a dedicated out patient department for sex reassignment procedures.

A sex change or gender reassignment operation can be complex, and costs around Rs 14-25 lakh in countries like the US or UK, with Thailand a hub. Private hospitals in India charge between Rs 6-10 lakh, with the lower rates in the country drawing patients from abroad in the last few years. St George’s, which runs under J J Group of Hospitals, charges Rs 60,000-70,000.

Aman’s family says since the procedure, his interest has shifted from dolls to football. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Aman’s family says since the procedure, his interest has shifted from dolls to football. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

While there are no figures available for India for the condition known as gender dysphoria (being born with one gender but identifying with the opposite), that manifests itself first in childhood, globally one in every 30,000 boys and one in every one lakh girls have it. According to Global Market Insights, the sex assignment surgery market was $200 million in 2017 and is estimated to touch $968 million by 2024 globally.

Aiman was born to Saeed Shaikh (36), a truck driver, and Naadarjaan (30) on September 18, 2013, in Beed. With a daughter and son already, the couple were delighted at another girl. “Saeed called up all our relatives and informed them he had a daughter,” says grandmother Rukaiya Begum.

Despite his meagre earnings of Rs 10,000 a month, on which he supports a seven-member family, Saeed splurged on new frocks, and got Aiman’s ears and nose pierced. Rukaiya Begum says she would massage Aiman every morning, put kohl, dress her up.

Nothing seemed amiss until Aiman turned two. Then Naadarjaan noticed with concern that the child would keep scratching her genital parts. “We took her to a private doctor thinking it was allergy. He did an X-ray and said, ‘Yeh to ladka hai, ladki nahin (He is a boy, not a girl)’,” says Rukaiya.

Naadarjaan remembers crying for several days. “I thought who will marry my daughter.” Both Class 7 dropouts, Saeed and Naadarjaan feared Aiman was a transgender.

The doctors, in Beed and neigbouring Aurangabad whom the parents approached, were unanimous that Aiman was a boy. They explained that the child had a penis concealed under layers of skin and had no female genital organs. A surgery would be able to correct it, they said. “One day I got rid of all of Aiman’s frocks. I bought jeans, T-shirts. We named the child Aman,” Saeed says.

Eventually, the parents started dressing up Aman as a boy at home, and as a girl at family functions to avoid relatives’ comments.

Then, in 2017, Saeed read about a Beed police constable, Lalita Salve, who had become Lalit Kumar Salve after gender reassignment surgery. Lalit lived just 15 minutes away, and Saeed rushed to meet him. Lalit told him she had been born just like Aiman, with a buried penis, and about the procedure she was slated to undergo at St George’s Hospital.

It was after long chats with Lalit over a year that, in 2018, Saeed visited St George’s. The doctors asked him to arrange new documents identifying Aiman as Aman, and to start putting together money. Saeed says he worked extra time and borrowed from friends and relatives to finally get the operation done in mid-2019. The Shaikhs have spent Rs 1.5 lakh so far, mostly on travel and food.

The family says among their first challenges was to teach Aman how to urinate standing. Gradually, he picked up speaking in the male gender, before the second surgery six months ago. He was also prescribed male hormones as part of the change.

Aunt Yasmeen Khan smiles that since then, he has got more aggressive and picked up the habit of walking with thumbs tucked into pockets. “The doctors said this was the effect of the injections. His interest has shifted from dolls to football,” she adds.

Dr Rajat Kapoor, an assistant professor at the Plastic Surgery Department of J J Hospitals, recalls a staffer approaching him in 2016 about his relative from Beed with a “special problem”. The relative turned out to be Lalita Salve, a shy, diminutive 28-year-old constable with Beed police. “There was an unmistakable boyish charm about her,” recollects Dr Kapoor.

He also recollects Salve telling him that a growth she had had as a child in her pelvic area had resurfaced. A simple physical examination showed that this protruding knob was actually a penis. Dr Kapoor broke the news to Salve, adding that while “I could do a surgery so you can continue living like a woman, you are a man from inside”.

Salve broke down, and left. Sitting in his one-room quarters at Majalgaon Police Station, Salve, now Constable Lalit Kumar, sports a thin moustache and a hint of a beard. Born in Beed’s Rajegaon village, the second of three siblings, Salve grew up as a girl, shy of boys. When a growth was first noticed near her pelvic area, she was four, and the family got it removed, with a private doctor telling them it was a cyst.

As a teenager too, no one suspected anything, though Salve never started menstruating, and was not attracted to the opposite sex. With the topic taboo, the mother and daughter kept hoping that her periods were late.

In 2010, at age 22, Salve was recruited as a constable, and cut her hair short as she found the long length inconvenient. With her brothers unemployed, it fell upon her to support the family.

Then, in 2014, around the time when pressure grew on her to get married, Salve felt another outgrowth in her pelvic region. When she visited a private doctor, the latter said that what she thought was another cyst was in fact testes. Shocked, she stopped consulting doctors in Beed.

Two years later, persuaded by a relative, Salve finally travelled to Mumbai to meet Dr Kapoor. Armed with an X-ray he explained to her that showed she had no female organs, she recalls confiding in her mother, who eventually gathered the courage to tell her father.

Recalling her shock, Salve says, “Meine socha mein itne saal ladki banke jee hoon, samaaj kya kahega, mein duniya ko kaise face karoongi (I thought I have lived like a girl all these years, what will society say, how will I face the world)?”

While her family was supportive, Salve slipped into depression and contemplated suicide. By now, including due to the way she dressed, she had started getting mistaken for a man. “I realised if I remained a woman, it would be a constant battle,” Salve says, finally opting for genital reconstruction in 2017.

However, there was another problem. When Salve approached the Beed Superintendent of Police with an application to continue service as a male constable post surgery, she was told this could not be as service rules were different for the two genders. The media got a whiff of the news, and Salve took to hiding in farms, at relatives’ homes, to escape attention. What was meant to be a secret became open gossip, Salve says.

Finally, Devendra Fadnavis, the then Chief Minister, intervened on Salve’s behalf. He requested the home department to look into the case and, soon after, Salve got permission to continue in the police force.

In September 2018, Salve checked into St George’s Hospital, where Dr Kapoor had been transferred by then. In his 10 years at J J Hospital, Dr Kapoor had only once assisted in a sex change surgery. St George’s, a 467-bed hospital, had never had such a procedure.

Salve underwent an operation to construct a penis using skin from his thigh and pelvic area, followed by nearly a month in post-operative care. He recalls locking himself up in the bathroom, taking to meditation to get through the period. The eight family members who accompanied Salve slept in the corridors, unable to afford a hotel.

Months later, Salve had a second procedure and, after hormonal injections, got dumbbells to exercise and develop muscle.

With his case becoming well-known, Salve started getting calls from strangers seeking advice. One of them was Saeed. In Mumbai, Dr Kapoor too received endless queries. Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, Medical Superintendent, St George’s Hospital, says that given the interest, they decided to have a dedicated OPD for gender reassignment every Tuesday. “We realised there are many people who would benefit if a government hospital provided such a facility,” Dr Gaikwad says.

Dean Dr Pallavi Saple says that until then the hospital used to conduct simple procedures like vaginoplasty to tighten the vagina, and genital surgeries for medical conditions. “Now we have a full-fledged service for people who want to change their gender. If the numbers keep increasing, we will create a separate department for it,” she says.

Since 2018, 18 people have approached the hospital for sex reassignment, and procedure for five has started after paperwork, which can be long-drawn, and counselling.

The Indian Professional Association for Transgender Healthcare is now in the process of formulating guidelines for such procedures in the country in the absence of a law. Dr Richie Gupta, the president of the association, says rough estimates suggest about 300-350 sex reassignment surgeries are conducted in the country every year. Of them, Gupta’s team conducts a significant 100-150 in Delhi. “In 2019, we approached the Delhi government to set up a board of experts for approving such procedures. The plan is yet to move forward,” Dr Gupta says.

The doctor adds that Aman’s case falls in a grey area. In April 2019, the Madras High Court had asked the Tamil Nadu government to issue an order banning sex reassignment surgeries on intersex infants and children, prompted more by the plight of transgender children than children with genital defects. “The court order can be interpreted differently. And there is no law yet on sex reassignment surgeries for children,” he says.

Among the few states to have some guidelines is Karnataka, which approved a State Policy for Transgenders in 2017, suggesting free sex reassignment surgeries. However, very few hospitals, such as Bengaluru’s Victoria and M S Ramaiah, offer them, and the policy is only for transgenders.

Dr Maithili Unmate, Associate Professor at J J Hospitals, says that the first thing they do when approached for a gender reassignment surgery is assess a patient’s psychological state. “It is life-changing and they need to be sure of what they want,” says Dr Unmate. Multiple sessions are also held with family members, especially if they are against the procedure. “We hand-hold the patients as they reveal their condition to their family.”

Studies abroad have shown many of those who undergo the operation come to regret it later. It could be due to poor outcome of a surgery, as well as lack of preparedness to deal with changed gender. Dr Miroslav Djordevic, Professor of Urology at the University of Belgrade, Serbia, documented seven male-to-female cases who underwent reversal surgery between 2010 and 2014, in Journal of Sexual Medicine. While the study found them healthy after re-implanting a penis, Djordevic suggested this showed there was need for strong counselling of people with gender identity disorders.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Dr Djordjevic said that at present, they had a list of 40 such candidates for reversal surgery. Pointing out that such operations are complicated, he says, “The main problem is how to find enough material, tissues for reconstruction of original genital organs. We have had patients who want their male genitalia back… but the new genitalia are not functionally and aesthetically like the original.”

Dr Djordjevic recommends psychiatric counselling for minimum one year.

Dr Shubhangi Parkar, Head of Psychiatry at KEM Hospital, Mumbai, says she recommends that patients try living like the opposite gender for several days before the surgery. “I had a woman who became a man and regretted it three-and-a-half years later. The reason was breakup with a partner,” she says, adding it took a lot of effort to get the patient to drop plans for a reverse procedure.

While 60 per cent of global sex change surgeries are male to female, India sees more female to male surgeries, including at St George’s. Dr Kapoor says the reason could be India’s patriarchal society, though Dr Unmate points out that no research has been conducted to confirm this.

A woman-to-man surgery, in fact, is more challenging and costly. It involves excising of breast tissues and excess skin, repositioning of nipples, removal of ovaries, uterus, and vagina, injection of Androgens hormone to get facial hair and baritone, and creation of a scrotum using, normally, thigh muscles and skin. The trickiest part is phalloplasty or penis implant, in which skin and tissue grafting is done from thigh, pelvic area or arms.

To ensure the recreated penis can have an erection, an implant is placed. It could be a button-like device near the groin which can be pressed to inflate the penis and later to deflate it. Says Dr Kapoor, “While the surgery can ensure erection and normal intercourse, we can’t still ensure sperms.”

In case of a male-to-female procedure, penis, scrotum and testes are removed, and the tip of penis restructured to resemble a clitoris. “A cavity is created at the root of the penis to form a vagina, and the excess skin of the penis used for vaginal lining. The nerve bundles at the tip of the penis are restructured near the clitoris,” says Dr Nitin Ghag, head of the Plastic Surgery Department at Dr R N Cooper Medical College. Noting that the cost of a procedure depends on the surgery hours, he adds, “If a person wants a penis but no erection, the cost is less.”

Indore-based Kabeer Gawlani, who became a male in 2015, says doctors told him at the time to put out two newspaper advertisements before changing his sex. Now, two independent psychiatrists’ certificate is permissible for an operation. “I was planning to travel to Thailand for penile reconstruction, but decided to do it in India,” he says.

Rita Devi, 34, a rice farmer from Assam’s Hojai district, is among those in the waiting list at St George’s. A friend told her a year ago about the hospital that provided affordable surgery. The two of them took a train, travelling four days and three nights to Mumbai.

Rita, who underwent breast removal in June 2019, says she is yet to come out to fellow villagers. “My family is also scared. But I felt suffocated, I wanted to become a man.”

This month, her genital organs will be removed, followed by a penile implant. After that, she says, she will be known as Rit Kumar Singh.

There are 17 others in the queue at the hospital, including a wholesale dealer from Turki town in Bihar, Krishna Kumar, 27, earlier Usha Kumari. Having got breasts and genital organs removed for Rs 3.5 lakh at a private hospital, Krishna decided to come to St George’s Hospital.

Krishna says he was never in doubt, having always wanted to be a boy, and enjoying the full support of his mother. Sporting a small growth of facial hair now, he, however, worries about the money he owes to friends and relatives.

For a long while, he also worried about marriage. Then, earlier this month, he had a chat with Lalit Kumar on the phone.

On February 16 this year, Lalit got married to Seema, 22, a third-year BCom student. Seema says she knows all about him, even has clippings of the news items on him, and researched about genital reconstruction before tying the knot. “He is a complete man” for her.

Lalit, who laughs that he can now remove his shirt in public, recalls another memory, of returning to the village after the first surgery. “My father was waiting for me. We hugged. That was the first time I hugged him.”

Villagers now call Lalit ‘dada’, while the Constable has been given the ‘Shakti Pathak’ post in the Beed police to help women victims of eveteasing.

The parents of Aman hope he will be an inspiration too, insisting he be identified and his case known. Oblivious to all this, the seven-year-old is restless to get on with his football. And to return to the Gateway of India in Mumbai — “woh bageecha CST ke paas (that garden near the CST Station)”.

