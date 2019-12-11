Several truths should co-exist, a nation must have room for all religions: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama condoles Vajpayee’s death. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama condoles Vajpayee’s death. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Stressing that the concept of “one truth, one religion” is good for an individual but not for a whole nation, his holiness The Dalai Lama Wednesday said several truths are a reality in a society.

Speaking at a lecture on ‘The relevance of Ancient Nalanda Teachings in our Modern Times’ organised by the Goa University in Panaji, the Nobel Peace Prize winner said, “From childhood, Indian mind is made aware there are many religions and religious traditions. So a concept of several religions, several truths is there. Those isolated countries, some Muslim countries (where there is) only one truth, one religion, the problem started. (In an) individual case, concept of one truth, one religion is good in order to keep your faith centre-pointed, very good. But in terms of society, that is impossible.”

“So in terms of society, several truths, several religions are reality. We must accept that. So in this country, Indian Muslim from childhood, they already know there are different institutions than those countries (where there is) only Muslim religion, Islam,” the 14th Dalai Lama said.

Answering a question from a student, he pointed out that one of India’s biggest wrongs is its caste system.

Giving an example of a tiger, who feels satisfied when it has its fill, The Dalai Lama added, “A Tiger has no religion. No rule of law. By nature (when their) stomach is full they are at peace. We human beings, we create concepts of war and then we fight. At the global level too, it’s about the rich and poor. Within the country, (it’s between the) rich and poor. In this country, caste systems are very bad. Feudal systems. When they see lower castes (they feel) we should exploit them. (They feel) upper-caste has some right. That is absolutely wrong. India’s caste system is outdated with a feudal system. India is today the most populated democratic country. These kinds of systems must change.”

The religious leader drew examples of nations which chose to practise only one religion such as Afghanistan and Syria and said India has a great opportunity to play an active role in promoting religious harmony and serve as an “active example to other mono religious traditions and conflicts”.

He added that India was the only country where he had never heard of a conflict between Shias and Sunnis, which only proves the multicultural grooming the country provides to everyone. He chose to use the platform to also compare the different religions that continue to coexist after India opened its doors — even as it encourages home-grown faiths.

“So, India should take a more active role for promotion of religious harmony, to show countries with different religious tradition and some conflict. It is very unfortunate, unthinkable, all these different traditions inspite of a different philosophy, but all carry the same message of love.”

In his two hour lecture, The Dalai Lama repeatedly stressed on using India’s own repository of knowledge of Ahmisa and Karuna, and nurture an education system which used the platform of modern education but also teaches the “science of training mind” towards empathy and non-violence. Speaking about his 30th anniversary of receiving the Nobel, he also recalled sharing the award money with Baba Amte’s ashram as he felt the shelter was providing humanitarian service.

“You have thousand years of tradition of being secular. Wonderful. Whether you are a believer or non-believer, you believe this tradition or that tradition, that is personal. As human being, we need knowledge about our mind…These are not new. In this country, it’s an old tradition. The question is only of revival,” he added. In his session, he also criticised old colonial practices of just praying, as he encouraged to train the mind to ask probing questions and believe truth through a constant investigation.

