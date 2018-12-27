Several passengers taken ill after smoke in Kolkata metro coach

Over a dozen passengers fell ill after smoke was detected inside an air-conditioned coach of the Kolkata Metro Thursday, even as the services resumed later and no casualty was reported. An alarm was raised when smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after it left the Maidan station.

Advertising

Metro Rail Kolkata tweeted about the incident and asked the passengers not to panic. The fire was put off by metro staff through water from fire hydrants.

“An incident of fire between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan around 5pm. The fire put off by our staff through water from fire hydrants. West Bengal fire service & Kolkata Police disaster management group are attending. All passengers have been safely evacuated by 6pm. Pl do not panic,” tweeted Kolkata metro.

An incident of fire between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan around 5pm. The fire put off by our staff through water from fire hydrants. West Bengal fire service & Kolkata Police disaster management group are attending. All passengers have been safely evacuated by 6pm. Pl do not panic. — METRO RAIL KOLKATA (@metrorailwaykol) December 27, 2018

“A lot of smoke was seen as soon as the train left the platform. We understood since there is smoke, there must be

fire somewhere. We switched off the power connection and took up efforts to douse the fire. We have rescued all the passengers and there has been no casualty,” Metro Railway CPRO Indrani Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

Though metro services were temporarily suspended, they resumed later with additional services between Dumdum and Noapara. “Truncated services are now running between Central to Noapara both UP and DN and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subhash both UP and DN… Additional services between Dumdum and Noapara….,” Kolkata Metro tweeted.