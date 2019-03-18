Seven-year-old Kerala boy dies of West Nile fever

A seven-year-old boy battling West Nile fever has passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College. The boy, Muhammed Shan, had undergone treatment for about two weeks after he was diagnosed with the disease. Doctors at the Kozhikode Medical College said that there was slight progress in his condition in the past two days and that he would be taken off the ventilator. On Monday morning, however, his condition deteriorated, doctors said.

A government press note said Kerala health minister K K Shailaja has asked the health secretary to intensify preventive measures across the state. She said there was no reason to panic and the situation was under control as a special medical team had been sent to Malappuram district as soon as the first case of West Nile disease had surfaced.

A team consisting the state epidemiologist, district vector control and veterinary units have visited the area and initiated steps to prevent spread of the disease.

Special facilities have been set up to treat those showing symptoms of the disease, the minister said.

Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena also said that no other cases were reported in the area.

The West Nile fever is a virus that is spread by mosquitoes. It is commonly found in West Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. It was first detected in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937.