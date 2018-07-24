Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy

The naval personnel took two fishing boats including the heavily damaged boat to Kangesanthurai and anchored it. (Representational) The naval personnel took two fishing boats including the heavily damaged boat to Kangesanthurai and anchored it. (Representational)

Seven Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested Tuesday by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters using a banned fishing net, a fisheries department official said. The incident occurred early morning when the fishermen from Thanjavur district, who ventured into the sea last night in two country boats, were fishing off Neduntheevu, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Thanjavur district, M Chinnakuppan said.

The Sri Lankan Naval personnel rammed their vessel into their boat damaging it badly and arrested seven fishermen for intruding into their territory and poaching fish using banned fishing net, he alleged.

The naval personnel took two fishing boats including the heavily damaged boat to Kangesanthurai and anchored it there.

Four fishermen from Mandapam near Rameswaram were arrested by the Lankan Navy on July 8 for allegedly poaching fish in their territorial waters using a banned fishing net.

