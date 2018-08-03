Seven rebel MLAs led by Sukhpal Khaira declare AAP Punjab ‘autonomous’

Sukhpal Khaira at the convention in Bathinda. Jasbir Malhi Sukhpal Khaira at the convention in Bathinda. Jasbir Malhi

Stopping short of seceding from the AAP, seven rebel MLAs of the party, led by former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira Thursday resolved at a volunteers convention here that AAP Punjab was an ‘autonomous unit’ and that the existing organisational structure of the party in the state stands ‘dissolved’.

The other 13 AAP MLAs out of 20 the party has in the state arrived in the national capital and met Delhi Deputy CM and Punjab-in-charge Manish Sisodia late on Wednesday night. After the meeting with Sisodia, the 13 MLAs met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday morning.

In Bathinda, rebel AAP MLAs proposed six resolutions, all of which were passed by voice vote by party workers present and were adopted by the MLAs on the spot. The resolutions virtually declared the official party unit set up by the Delhi leadership of the party as defunct.

Describing the existing organisational structure of the party as ‘non-existent’ and ‘defunct’, the resolutions said that it had seriously eroded the party’s base and image in the state. The convention authorised the MLAs and the organisers to prepare broad contours of the new organisational structure.

The resolutions also said that the Punjab unit of the party will make its own structure as well as rules and regulations necessary for its functioning. “Since Punjab unit is part of a national party, it will keep the national body informed of its decisions,” the resolution said.

Pointing out that two MLAs in the Khaira group gave the convention a miss, an AAP source in Delhi said, “The leadership will address the concerns but not submit to such activities.”

