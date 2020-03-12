Gujarat: Seven of family on picnic drown in Ukai dam after boat capsizes

Police said the incident took place in Bhetkhud village limit in the afternoon when the family was returning from the island after lunch. (Picture for representation) Police said the incident took place in Bhetkhud village limit in the afternoon when the family was returning from the island after lunch. (Picture for representation)

Seven members of a family, including four children, drowned in Ukai dam at Uchhal taluka of Tapi district on Tuesday after the boat in which they were travelling capsized. Six other members of the family were rescued by local villagers.

The Surat fire department recovered the bodies of minors on Tuesday, while rest of the bodies were recovered on Wednesday.

According to Uchhal police, 13 members of a family, residing in Sunderpur village, went for a picnic on Tuesday. They took a boat driven by Rakesh Gamit to reach a nearby island, around 100 feet away from the bank of the dam.

Police said the incident took place in Bhetkhud village limit in the afternoon when the family was returning from the island after lunch. The boat overturned in highspeed winds, throwing all on board into the water. Rakesh Gamit swam to safety and escaped from the spot.

Head of the family, Ganesh Kokni, also swam to safety and shouted for help. Farm labourers working in nearby fields reached the spot and tried to save those who were drowning. Local villagers also joined in the efforts and together they rescued six adult members of the family. One minor girl who was rescued was declared dead on arrival in hospital.

Uchhal police who rushed to the spot contacted Surat fire department to find six people who were missing. The Surat Municipal Corporation fire brigade team, headed by fire officer Ishwar Patel, conducted search operation till night but were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday morning, the fire officials resumed search operation and recovered the bodies of six missing members of the family. The bodies were handed over to Uchhal police and later to the family members after postmortem by Wednesday afternoon. The deceased are Angel David Kokni (5), Aradhna Kokni (7), Abhishek Kokni (11), Anjana Kokni (14), Vinod Kokni (18), Urmilla Kokni (20) and Rajesh Kokni (33).

Talking to the Indian Express, Ishwar Patel said, “We were informed about the incident around 8 pm and we reached the spot with necessary equipment and team of scuba divers. Due to bad weather it was difficult to carry out the operation for long and we called off the search by 11 pm. There was no safety equipment or tubes in the boat, which might have saved lives.”

Uchhal police station sub-inspector NZ Bhoya said, “We came to know that the boat driver-cum-owner Rakesh Gamit used to catch fish in the boat and ferry people to the nearby island during holidays. We have registered an accidental death case and started probe. Gamit is absconding. We have registered offence on the bases of the statements of survivors.”

Three drown in Tapi river

Surat: Three persons, including a minor boy, from Surat drowned in Tapi river in Mandvi taluka on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the three were part of the crowd that thronged Rameshwar Mahadev temple on the banks of the Tapi river on Dhuleti. After offering prayers in the temple, a few of the youths went to the river for a swim when the three, including a minor boy, drowned.

Mandvi fire department personnel who rushed to the spot recovered the bodies of the Shantibhai Sejaliya (45), a resident of Viraj Residency in Sarthana; Vashram Sejalia (40), from Pasodara village; and Ashwin Goverdhan Katheriya (9), a resident of Nawa gam village.

Mandvi police registered a case of accidental death and handed over the bodies to the family members after postmortem. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.