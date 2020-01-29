Seven new ministers in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI/File) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI/File)

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday expanded its one-month-old ministry and inducted seven more ministers in the Cabinet.

The addition came after Chief Minister Hemant Soren was sworn-in last month along with three other ministers – Rameshwar Oraon and Alamgir Alam from Congress and Satyanand Bhogta from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Governor Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday administered the oath of office to the newly-inducted ministers at the Raj Bhavan here. Five of the new ministers are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two are from the Congress.

The JMM-Congress-RJD coalition formed the government last month winning 46 seats in the 81 member Assembly.

The newly sworn-in Cabinet ministers are: Champai Soren, Haji Hussain Ansari, Jagarnath Mahato, Joba Manjhi, Mithilesh Kumar Thakur from the JMM and Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh from the Congress.

While Mahato and Thakur are first-time ministers, Manjhi was a minister in the previous NDA government, before she joined the JMM. The remaining four were ministers in the previous UPA government.

With five of the new ministers from the JMM, the senior ruling party has six members in the Council of Ministers, including the Chief Minister, while the Congress has four and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) one.

There is space in the Council for one more minister, according to Constitutional provisions.

