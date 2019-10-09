Seven naxals surrender in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli: police

Winding up the activities of an entire Dalam in one go, seven Naxals, including three women, surrendered before Gadchiroli police on Wednesday, they claimed, terming it ‘historic’.

The surrender rebels included Dalam commander Rakesh alias Ganesh Achla (34), deputy commander Devidas alias Maniram Achla (25), Reshma alias Jai Kowachi (19), Akhila alias Radhe Zure (27), Shiva Potavi (22), Karuna alias Kumme Madavi (22) and Rahul alias Damji Pallo (25).

Elaborating on how the police had coaxed an entire Dalam to surrender, Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawde said, “Last month we had two encounters with Chatgaon Dalam and platoon 3 of CPI (Maoist) on September 13 and 26, in which Naxals had lost a lot of their material which we had recovered. Some of them were also injured. This had affected their morale. About 25 days ago, we had held a Jan Jagran Melawa at Kulbhatti village in Dhanora tahsil, where we had called parents and relatives of several Naxalites and had appealed to them to persuade their sons and daughters in Dalams. Both these things proved effective and all seven members surrendered.”

“This is the first time in Gadchiroli’s history that an entire Dalam has turned defunct,” Balkawade added.

The surrendered Naxals together had a reward of Rs 33 .50 lakh on them. Among the seven, Achla was involved in 20 encounters, seven murders and two incidents of arson. Others were also involved in similar incidents, the press note further said.

Two days ago, police had recovered a large cache of material including 15 kg gelatines, two IEDs of seven kg each, 15 hand grenades and 14 two-inch mortar shells.