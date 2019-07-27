Toggle Menu
Chhattisgarh: Seven Naxals killed in Bastar encounter

A joint team of District Reserve Guard and Chhattisgarh Police Special Task Force had been conducting an anti-Naxal operation when the gunfight took place.

(Representative image)

Seven Naxals have been neutralised in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, police said Saturday. The encounter took place in a forest near Tiriya village, deputy inspector general of police (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told news agency PTI.

A joint team of District Reserve Guard and Chhattisgarh Police Special Task Force had been conducting an anti-Naxal operation when the gunfight took place, Sundarraj said.

The encounter comes four days after a Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in Sukma.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

