Seven Nagpur cops booked for ‘parading semi-naked juveniles on the street, beating them’

SEVEN policemen from Nagpur city’s Jaripatka police station were booked on Friday for allegedly parading five juveniles semi-naked on the street and beating them along the way.

The five juveniles had been detained in connection with an armed robbery in a liquor bar.

A video of the incident, which took place on September 23, had gone viral. In the video, the policemen can be seen beating the juveniles even as the latter begged for mercy.

An inquiry was conducted into the incident by Assistant Commissioner of Police Parshuram Karyakarta. “We have booked seven policemen for parading the five juveniles… semi-naked on the street and also for assaulting them,” said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

He added, “We have booked them under Sections 74 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act.”

The policemen booked in the case are Senior Police Inspector Khushal Tijare, Sub-Inspector Vijay Dhumal and Police Constables Laxman Chaware, Mahesh Yadav, Rohan Tiwari, Daga and Sunil Mahajan.

