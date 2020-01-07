Seven Maoists held for Latehar ambush

Four policemen — ASI Sukra Oraon and three homeguards Sikander Singh, Jamuna Prasad and Sambhu Prasad — were gunned down in an ambush at Lukaiyya Mod near Chandwa district in Latehaar district. Four policemen — ASI Sukra Oraon and three homeguards Sikander Singh, Jamuna Prasad and Sambhu Prasad — were gunned down in an ambush at Lukaiyya Mod near Chandwa district in Latehaar district.

Almost 45 days after four security personnel were shot dead at Chandhwa area of Latehar district in Jharkhand on November 22, Jharkhand Police arrested seven persons from the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), including associates of the outfit’s sub-zonal commander Ravindra Ganjhu.

The November 22 incident had occurred less than 48 hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah credited Chief Minister Raghubar for “curbing naxalism” in Jharkhand. Four policemen — ASI Sukra Oraon and three homeguards Sikander Singh, Jamuna Prasad and Sambhu Prasad — were gunned down in an ambush at Lukaiyya Mod near Chandwa district in Latehaar district.

Police said three associates of Ravindra Ganjhu were traced in Chandwa when they had come to collect levy from a contractor named Sonu Singh on January 5. DGP K N Choubey said a team raided the area and detained all three associates, who later “confessed” to committing the November 22 attack.

On the modus operandi of the November incident, Latehar SP Prashant Anand said, “Three people kept a watch over the police and the patrolling party over a walkie-talkie. Ravindra Ganjhu and his five associates were waiting at Lukaiyya Mod. After the killing, they looted police’s guns and assembled at Boda Mandap area.”

Police said they recovered Rs 5 lakh from the arrested Maoists, “We are investigating the entire chain of money,” Anand said.

