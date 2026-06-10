Seven killed in PoK unrest, India says Pakistan must be held accountable

With at least seven persons reported to have been killed in police action on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India on Tuesday flagged the “severe police brutality” and called on the international community to hold Islamabad accountable for its “misdeeds and abuses”.

According to a report in Pakistan daily Dawn, at least 11 people, including four police personnel, were killed in Rawalakot on Sunday as security personnel cracked down on protesters from the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Responding to a question on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses. There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in which several protesters have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses.”