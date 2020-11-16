scorecardresearch
Seven killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh

By: PTI | Mandi | November 16, 2020 12:22:24 pm
Seven people were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district on Monday, police said.

One person was also injured after the Mahindra pickup vehicle fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said.

Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

