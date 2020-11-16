Seven killed after vehicle falls into rivulet in Himachal Pradesh

Seven people were killed when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a rivulet in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Monday, police said.

One person was also injured after the Mahindra pickup vehicle fell into Suketi Khud (rivulet) at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में सड़क हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है। इस दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2020

Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

