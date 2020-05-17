Seven Kanpur cops quarantined after accused tests positive

Sisamau Circle Officer Tripurari Pandey said the youth had been tested after one of his friends contracted the disease. (Representational image) Sisamau Circle Officer Tripurari Pandey said the youth had been tested after one of his friends contracted the disease. (Representational image)

Seven policemen in Kanpur were quarantined and their samples were sent for examination on Friday after a 22-year-old man arrested on charges of cow slaughter tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Overall, 23 policemen in the district have tested positive till date.

On Thursday, the police raided a house in Deputy Padaho locality, and claimed to have recovered 16 kg meat and weapons allegedly used for slaughtering. The 22-year-old was held with three others. The arrest was registered only on Friday. The police said the meat would be sent to a laboratory for testing since it was suspected to be beef.

“While the formalities were being done, we got information that samples of one of the four were collected randomly a few days back in Anwarganj. We checked with officials and found his report was positive,” said Chamanganj Station House Officer Raj Bahadur Singh.

Sisamau Circle Officer Tripurari Pandey said the youth had been tested after one of his friends contracted the disease.

After the police got to know about the test report, the Chamanganj station was sanitised and the 49 staff members were screened, including the seven policemen involved in arresting and interrogating the accused.

The seven were then quarantined, while the 22-year-old was sent to a hospital. He is technically in judicial custody. The other three accused were sent to a temporary jail by a local court, said Singh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd